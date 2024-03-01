The Seattle Mariners are heading in Opening Day with hopes of once again reaching the playoffs. However, before the Mariners even throw their first pitch, Seattle is dealing with injuries in the bullpen.
Matt Brash has been diagnosed with right inflammation, via Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. The right-hander opted not to have surgery was cleared to begin playing catch on Tuesday. While he avoided a major injury, Brash is still unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. The Mariners want him to be fully prepared for the regular season and will proceed with caution.
Pitchers suffering elbow injuries will put any team on notice. It isn't a clean bill of health, but with Brash avoiding any tears, Seattle can breathe a small sigh of relief. There is still no word on when Brash will make his return to the mound. But the fact he will be able to throw shows he plans on pitching in 2024 rather than being forced out with his elbow injury.
The Mariners will miss having Brash in the bullpen for as long as he is out. Over his league-leading 78 appearances, Brash held a 3.06 ERA and a 107/29 K/BB ratio. Seattle was counting on Brash to serve as their trusted setup man.
If all goes well in his recovery, the Mariners will get their wish before the season is over. Matt Brash has been able to avoid surgery and will now work to getting back on the mound. Seattle won't rush his return – as good as a reliever as he is – especially after 78 games in 2023.