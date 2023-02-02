On the one-week anniversary of his Dynamite debut and what would have been his brother’s 39th birthday, Mark Briscoe took to social media to issue his first official public statement on the passing of Jay Briscoe in a touching memorial video posted on AEW and Ring of Honor’s social media accounts.

“Life is gonna be changing. Souls are gonna be saved,” Briscoe said via Fightful. “I know one thing; when I do stand face to face with him again, there’s gonna be a rack of souls, there’s gonna be thousands, tens of thousands, whatever it may be, that are gonna be up there on the other side of the pearly gates, right there with us because of what has happened this past week. Jamin did not die in vein. He did not live in vein. God has a plan, god has a purpose. Jesus is open for everyone, Jesus is available to everyone, everyone. You ain’t got to change your life and come to Jesus. Come to Jesus, and if he wants to, he’ll change your life. Jesus is available for every one of us, no matter what. No matter what kind of life, what walk of life we walk. Just a drop in the ocean, vapor in the wind, man. That’s what this life is. Jamin knew that. That’s the only reason that I can continue on. That’s the only reason that I can carry on. Because I know this ain’t in vein. I know this ain’t for nothing. Thank y’all, and thank God, and thank you, Jamin. I love y’all, every one of y’all.”

While only time will tell if Briscoe has any more opportunities left in AEW or if Khan will instead be forced to only book him on Ring of Honor shows moving forward due to Warner Bros. Discovery, it’s clear wrestling Jay Lethal on Dynamite meant the world to Mark on his brother’s birthday and the actual match was a legit five-star affair, even if Dave Meltzer shockingly only gave the match a 4.25-star grade.

Jay Lethal explains how his match with Mark Briscoe came into being.

Sitting down for an interview with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal told “The Ocho” about how his match against Mark came into being and how the two long-time Ring of Honor staples had a very similar idea heading into Dynamite.

“The true story is I questioned one of Mark Briscoe’s friends, Jeff Jones, and I said, ‘Hey, I haven’t really talked to Mark because every time I talk to him, he’s like super strong and not really showing emotions. He’s just keeping it all together, probably because he has, like seven kids and he needs to keep it all together for them. Do you think this is going to be it for Mark? Or do you think he still wants to wrestle?'” Lethal said. “And (Jones) goes ‘Not only would he love to wrestle, but he’d love to try and get on this Wednesday,’ and I said, ‘Wait, what? Hold on, let me call you back.’ So then I call Sonjay [Dutt] and I’m like, ‘Hey, if there’s any chance of Mark even being there, can I please, please do something with him? Please, please, please?’ He goes, ‘Well, let me ask.’ Before he hung up I just kept saying please and sure enough, he texted me: ‘I think there’s a possibility.'”

“And then I heard that Mark Briscoe asked if he could do something with me, which is insane that we both asked and man, there’s just,” Lethal paused. “This is insane. I’m so nervous going into this match, it’s unike any match I’ve ever done before in my life and I just want to honor my good friend as best I can. And part of me’s thinking some of the things I want to do I can hear his opinions on it and what he would say, cause whenever I would do something or would suggest something he didn’t like he would go like this ‘ahhh, I don’t know.'”

Fortunately for Lethal, it’s hard to imagine his match on Dynamite with Mark would have received too many of those reactions, as the crowd loved it, the younger Briscoe ran through his brother’s greatest hits, and he ultimately lost the tribute match with a Jay Driller in the middle of the ring after taking a Froggy Bow on the timekeeper’s table. At the end of the day, it’s safe to say Jay Briscoe would have been proud of Jay, Mark, and everyone else for showing him love in the most violent way they know how.