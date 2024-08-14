Marquette men's basketball head coach Shaka Smart recently expressed strong support for Florida A&M University's decision to hire Patrick Crarey II as the new head coach of their men's basketball team. This endorsement comes amid a significant transition for the Rattlers, who have faced challenging seasons in recent years.

“Patrick Crarey is a proven winner,” Smart stated upon Crarey's hiring announcement in April. “He's a tireless worker who builds tremendous relationships with his players, gets them better on and off the court, and holds them to a championship standard. This is a phenomenal hire by FAMU.”

Smart's remarks were subsequently shared widely across Florida A&M Athletics' social media platforms.

Smart, who has an impressive career record of 346–172 over 14 years, knows a thing or two about achieving success at the collegiate level. Having previously coached at VCU and Texas, Smart has revitalized Marquette's program, leading the team to consecutive winning seasons, including a strong 27-10 finish last season and an advancement to the Sweet 16 in the March Madness tournament.

Crarey steps into the role at FAMU following the departure of longtime coach Robert McCullum. The university's Board of Trustees approved a one-year, $150,000 contract for Crarey, who arrives with high expectations. His previous tenure at St. Thomas University saw him lead the Bobcats to notable achievements, including a Sun Conference Regular Season Championship and a national ranking.

Crarey's strategic moves to strengthen the Rattlers' lineup have already begun to bear fruit. The recruitment of Texas Southern transfer Shaqir O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, adds a promising dimension to the team. Additionally, LeBrent Walker, a former player for Crarey and a seasoned coach with a history at LSU, has been brought on board as an assistant coach.

With these new developments, the Florida A&M men's basketball team looks poised to turn a new leaf. Under Crarey's leadership and with Smart's vote of confidence, the Rattlers aim to break away from their recent struggles and chart a path toward success.