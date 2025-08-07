The Dallas Cowboys are chugging along in training camp while dealing with a massive contract distraction. Micah Parsons has asked for a trade amid a contract dispute. After a great first four seasons, the defense is missing its best player. That has taken a lot of eyes off the offense, but the new head coach has an update. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has the latest on KaVontae Turpin and how he will be used on offense.

“The guy is just a dynamic weapon,” Schottenheimer said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The things he can do running and catching and the quickness and agility that he has is just different. I think we feel like we got a much better sense for how we’re using him. Late in practice, we kind of moved CeeDee (Lamb) outside, and Turp went inside. Those guys are a little bit interchangeable. I think he’s going to have a fabulous year. I really do, in every facet.”

The Cowboys signed Turpin as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after three seasons in spring football leagues. In his three NFL seasons, he has been used more and more as a receiver. His rookie year featured only two targets, and last year he racked up 420 receiving yards.

While he has been a receiver in camp, Turpin has made his biggest impact as a punt returner. He was a first-team All-Pro thanks to his incredible return game last season. If he can add more receiving yards to his incredible return game, he can be an All-Pro again.

Turpin would be the third receiver option, behind Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens. Despite trading for Pickens this offseason, they could use Turpin as a gadget on offense. Pickens and Lamb will be the more traditional wide receivers, while Turpin's speed can break games.