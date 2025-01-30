Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford had a game to remember in the team's astonishingly close 137-136 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Gafford was perfect on the floor, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks, going a flawless 9-for-9 from the field. This was just the second time this season he hit 20+ points, and he became only the second active player, along with Rudy Gobert, to put up 22 points, 12 boards, and 4 blocks without missing a shot, according to StatMuse.

The Mavericks’ victory was a team effort, with P.J. Washington contributing 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. Kyrie Irving added 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Klay Thompson shot 6-of-11 from three to score 20 points. Despite the absence of Luka Doncic, the Mavericks shot a collective 53.9% from the field and hit 20-of-43 from 3-point range. The team also dominated the boards, finishing with a 58-37 rebound advantage.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with New Orleans initially taking a 63-57 lead into halftime. The Pelicans were led by Trey Murphy III’s 32 points and Zion Williamson’s 29 points. Despite a late push by the Pelicans, which saw them cut the Mavericks’ lead to just three points with 15.9 seconds remaining, the Mavericks held firm. Spencer Dinwiddie’s free throw and timely three-pointers from Washington and Quentin Grimes helped Dallas maintain their slim lead in the closing moments.

Daniel Gafford’s presence defensively throughout the game was important, as his 4 blocks anchored the Mavericks' defense and helped them overcome 18 turnovers. Dallas went on a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to build a 10-point lead, with Daniel Gafford contributing two three-point plays during that stretch. Washington’s clutch shooting, including a three-pointer with 2:48 left, helped keep New Orleans at bay.

With this win, the Mavericks are now the eighth-seeded team in the Western Conference with a record of 26-22 and have won three of their last four games. This victory was a bittersweet revenge as the Pelicans won the previous encounter this season 119-116 two weeks ago. The Mavericks will face the Denver Nuggets next as part of their five-game road trip.