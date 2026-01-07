During the latest edition of WWE NXT on The CW, former Breakout Tournament winner Arianna Grace was traumatized by Shiloh Hill after he dropped a tooth on her.

While Hill and Grace were in the ring together, the latter tried to hit Hill. So, he countered, dipping her as if they were ballroom dancing. As he held her in the dip, his tooth fell out, causing Grace to flip out.

Of course, if you watch closely, it's clear that the tooth is fake. Still, it created a viral moment for the weekly program between the budding stars.

Hill and Grace are two of WWE's budding stars in NXT. Before his WWE career, Hill was a standout student at Stanford University.

He would play college football at Stanford, playing there from 2018 to 2022. Hill played outside linebacker for the team and also contributed on special teams.

In 2022, Hill joined WWE as part of their Next in Line program. About two years later, he made his in-ring debut in a loss to Drake Morreaux. A few months later, he made his NXT debut during an episode of Level Up under the ring name Shiloh Hill, which he still uses.

Hill was also part of the first season of WWE's reality competition series LFG (Legend & Future Greats). He would return for the second season and was mentored by The Undertaker. Hill would win the second season of the show.

Grace is the daughter of former WWE icon Santino Marella. Her father currently works for TNA, with whom WWE has an ongoing collaborative relationship.

She began her wrestling career in 2018, appearing in the National Wrestling Alliance. Grace would join WWE in 2022, joining the NXT brand.

A few months into her NXT career, Grace suffered a torn ACL injury. This caused her to sit out for almost a year before making her return in September 2023. Grace has also made appearances in TNA, turning on her father during a December 2025 episode of Impact.