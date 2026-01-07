Just hours after WWE Monday Night RAW's Stranger Things-themed episode on Jan. 5, 2026, in Brooklyn, current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk shared his thoughts on Stranger Things' series finale.

Soon after its release, the final episode of the popular series found itself in controversy when fans were left disappointed with the conclusion. Recently appearing on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Punk opened up and shared his genuine thoughts about the series as well as its fandom.

“I don’t know if this is just like a stan culture thing or if I’ve just, like, aged out. I certainly don’t understand. I see it in wrestling, and I see it with fandoms like Stranger Things and all that stuff. People just seem to want to be angry about everything because it didn’t happen the way they fantasy booked it in their head. To me, that’s a slight mental illness.”

Punk further speaks on the outrage fans display when certain speculations or rumors don't come true during wrestling shows, which they had read on the internet before coming, before relating that same outrage to one focused on Stranger Things.

“People [are] just straight up mad about the way it ended, and I thought the 45-minute epilogue—I was like, now mind you, I’m not a feverish Stranger Things fan. I’ve watched the entire show. Hard to remember what has happened because they spend way too much time in between seasons, which I feel is a valid criticism,” Punk continued. “I thought it was so poetic the way they wrapped it up. At the heart of the movie, it's a nostalgia bomb.”

Stranger Things' series finale episode was released on Dec. 31, 2025, concluding its run of nearly a decade, spanning over five seasons.