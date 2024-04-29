It was a heartbreaking tale for the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Despite trimming a large halftime deficit, the team wasn't able to overcome the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their playoff series. To add to the frustration, their stars' big games were all for naught. Kyrie Irving had a 40-piece while Luka Doncic finished with a triple double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Still, one silver lining came in the form of Doncic's feat during the first quarter.
The Mavericks star was able to score his 1,000th playoff point, making him the third-fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career points in the postseason, per Mavs PR and ClutchPoints. Doncic achieved the feat in 32 games, just behind Wilt Chamberlain (29 games) and Michael Jordan (28 games).
Luka Doncic is the third-fastest player to reach 1,000 career points in the playoffs.
⭐️ Michael Jordan — 28 games
⭐️ Wilt Chamberlain — 29 games
⭐️ Luka — 32 games
⭐️ Elgin Baylor — 32 games
(via @MavsPR) pic.twitter.com/zn9KTI6roM
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2024
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks fall on Sunday
Entering Sunday's clash, the Mavericks were looking to take their third win of the series in hopes of returning to LA with a commanding advantage. It wouldn't happen on the Clippers' watch. Just in the first quarter alone, Los Angeles came out firing, as a barrage of three pointers gave the Clippers a 39-16 lead after the first 12 minutes.
The point differential ballooned to as much as 31 in the second quarter, much to the Mavericks' misery. It seemed like the game was over at that point…until Kyrie Irving shifted into higher gear. Uncle Drew took over around five minutes before halftime, sinking shot after shot as the Mavericks went on a rally that would carry over into the following quarter.
Dallas outscored LA in the third, 29-16, as both teams suddenly found themselves in a close match entering the fourth. With 4:25 remaining in the game, the score was tied at 100 apiece. In the end, it was James Harden and Paul George who would spoil the Mavericks' run. Both players scored all the Clippers' points in the final four minutes, giving LA a 116-111 victory at the American Airlines Center.
Can the Mavericks finally get the better of the Clippers?
With the series now even at two games each, Luka Doncic and Co. will be flying to LA for a crucial Game 5. It's been a grueling matchup, and one that's sprouted up again after a couple of seasons. The Mavericks may have had trouble overcoming the Clippers in their previous playoff encounters, but they now boast a much-bolstered roster compared to the years prior. It's the first time LA will be in a postseason series against Kyrie Irving.
Furthermore, one could arguably agree that this year's frontline is the best Doncic has ever played with. Acquiring PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford has worked wonders for the Mavs, who are now able to match up well against the league's taller and more athletic teams.
Nevertheless, the Clippers are still a formidable foe and one that should never be underestimated. With Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the fold, their roster has arguably been upgraded as well. The next couple of days will determine if Luka Doncic can finally get the better of an opponent that he has yet to defeat in the playoffs.