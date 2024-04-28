Everything started out smoothly for the Los Angeles Clippers. They were suffocating the Dallas Mavericks on defense and caught fire while executing on the other side of the floor. The lead grew to as much as 31 points and a comeback looked impossible. Then, Kyrie Irving started to prove why he was an NBA Playoffs veteran by firing on all cylinders. It was thought that Game 4 was going down the fire until Paul George and James Harden buried those hopes.
Clippers duo catches fire
The two Clippers stars got to work when they noticed that the Mavericks were mounting a comeback. Kyrie Irving drove to the basket for a layup which put the Mavericks up by two. Then, Tyronn Lue's deadly duo worked their magic in crunch time. Paul George started it off with a 23-foot stepback shot for a two-point lead. James Harden followed suit with a floater. The Beard then got fouled and hit the free throw. He then hit another floater while Paul George got held and hit two shots at the charity stripe.
Then, it was nothing else but free throws for the Clippers. Those shots from Paul George and James Harden sealed the game. Now, they have evened up this NBA Playoffs series with each team winning two apiece.
When the final buzzer sounded, it was the two Clippers stars that produced the most behind Kyrie Irving. George went 11 for 19 on his field goal attempts and seven for 10 from beyond the arc for 33 points. He also dropped eight assists and six rebounds to maintain the Clippers' offensive momentum.
PAUL GEORGE KNOCKS DOWN THE THREE FOR THE LEAD 🤯pic.twitter.com/fBjcuYaO1X
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2024
James Harden, on the other hand, sank 12 of his 17 field goal attempts while only missing one of his five three-point shots for 33 points. His dime-dropping skills were also on display as he notched seven assists. He grabbed six boards to round out his all-around performance.
JAMES HARDEN WITH THE AND-1 BUCKET TO EXTEND THE LEAD 🔥
Clippers lead by 4 with 70 seconds remaining!!pic.twitter.com/tMzqGPdgsR
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2024
Clippers fans go wild
The idea that George does not deliver in the NBA Playoffs may have finally been dispelled. An avid spectator outlined how much the Clippers star contributed in the clutch to tie the series up.
“This probably won’t get talked about much but the Clippers season is essentially over if PG misses this shot. The Mavs had all momentum at this point and took the lead with 2 min left. Playoff P delivered again,” a user wrote about George's stepback jumper during the 1:56 mark of the game.
More love for George also came in, “All the credit in the world to Paul George for making the shot. Clippers just lost their 31-point lead, and it seemed like the collapse was about to happen. They don't without this.”
He was not the only one who got the flowers. Harden also got a bunch of recognition, “2024 James Harden has been outplaying Luka this whole series and funny people will tell you Luka clears prime Harden.”
There is a lot to do before this NBA Playoffs series is actually closed out. But, the Clippers do have a lot of firepower and veteran talent on their side to go deep. Will they be able to win two more games?