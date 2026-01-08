Fresh off escaping the Phoenix Suns with a 100–97 win on Kevin Durant’s clutch bucket, the Houston Rockets lived on the edge against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Amen Thompson delivered the highlight that defined the moment.

Early in the third quarter at Moda Center, Thompson grabbed a rebound, went coast to coast, and flipped in a wild shot plus the foul. The moment hushed the building and the momentum shifted momentarily. For a stretch, it felt like another late escape might be coming.

Amen Thompson takes it coast-to-coast, throws it up and HITS IT plus the foul 😱

The Rockets needed every spark as they trailed entering the fourth but fought back with pace and pressure. Houston tied the game at 84 and kept leaning into transition chances. Thompson stayed aggressive. He attacked gaps and cleaned the glass. Kevin Durant carried the scoring load again, finding tough looks when the offense stalled. The margin stayed thin. Every possession mattered. Then the night turned.

Rockets caught in a finish decided by inches

Meanwhile, the Blazers answered the Rockets’ push with calm execution. Soon after, Portland stretched the lead to as many as nine points inside the final two minutes. During that stretch, Deni Avdija controlled the game, scoring from everywhere and punishing late rotations. Even so, the Rockets refused to fold. In response, one final surge put Houston briefly ahead by one in the closing seconds. Then, the whistle came. Tari Eason’s apparent game-winner was waved off, and the chance disappeared.

As a result, the final score told the sting. Portland beat the Rockets, 103–102. Thompson finished with 24 points on efficient shooting, added 12 rebounds, and dished six assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant poured in 37 but missed a late look that felt familiar after the Suns game. On the other end, Avdija erupted for 41 to power Portland’s fourth straight win, pushing the Blazers to 18–20. Houston slipped to 22–12 and sixth in the standings.

Even then, Amen Thompson’s highlight cut through the noise. One call changed the ending. Nights like this shape teams. So the question lingers now for the Rockets: how many close lessons does it take before the next one finally breaks their way?