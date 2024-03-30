The Dallas Mavericks struck gold with Luka Doncic during the 201 NBA draft. The Phoenix Suns drafting DeAndre Ayton was not entirely surprising at the time. However, what threw observers in for a loop was the Sacramento Kings' decision to take Marvin Bagley Jr. second. Mark Cuban wasted no time, orchestrating a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to move up to three and draft Doncic.
Since then, the Mavericks have reaped the benefits of having a generational talent on their roster. Meanwhile, the Kings had to recover from this disastrous pick and build from scratch. During the matchup between the two teams, Doncic put the final touches on the Mavs' win. After nailing the final free-throw, the star couldn't help but jab at former Kings GM Vlade Divac for his draft-day decision, per Sean Cunningham.
“Luka Doncic as he puts away the Kings tonight in Sacramento with his final free throw, then as the final horn sounds, waves goodbye to former Kings GM Vlade Divac seated courtside and says “he shoulda' drafted me.””
Luka Doncic as he puts away the Kings tonight in Sacramento with his final free throw, then as the final horn sounds, waves goodbye to former Kings GM Vlade Divac seated courtside and says "he shoulda' drafted me." pic.twitter.com/6j26cLprxA
— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 30, 2024
Doncic had a pretty pedestrian game during the Mavericks' win over the Kings, at least by his standards. He had 26 points on 6-14 shooting, nine rebounds, and 12 assists. Yes, that's a pedestrian showing for Luka. It's a testament to his play that such a performance is considered just… meh.
Luka Doncic, the Mavericks, and the Kings
Ever since the Kings and the Suns' decisions to pass over Doncic, their fates were inevitably intertwined. The logic was sound, at least: both teams had ball-dominant guards (De'Aaron Fox and Devin Booker, respectively), so drafting a big was logical. However, the teams SEVERELY underestimated Doncic's potential.
Ayton is a fine big, but he never lived up to the hype of being the first overall pick… or even attempted to. Bagley, on the other hand, was a colossal bust for the Kings. While Sacramento has managed to get into the playoff race, part of their improvements was due to Bagley's departure. Meanwhile… Doncic has turned the Mavericks into instant contenders, and they're now gunning for the title.
All hasn't always been well for the Mavericks: last season, an epic collapse led to the team missing the playoffs even with Kyrie Irving in tow. However, Doncic has remained a consistent force for the Mavs through the thick and thin. He's averaging 28.6 points in his career, along with around eight rebounds and assists per game. He's been the only consistent presence for Dallas throughout his stint with the team.
Doncic for MVP, and Mavs' playoff chances
This year has arguably been Doncic's best season for the Mavericks. In 2023-24, the star is averaging 33.8 points per game, along with 9.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest. For that reason, Doncic is currently in serious MVP considering for the season. Unfortunately, due to their worse standing compared to Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, Luka might miss out on the award.
As for the Mavericks in general… they're looking like a dark horse team in the playoffs. They can be a bit inconsistent at times, but a more well-rounded roster with capable big men has unlocked their potential. Luka and Kyrie have also been playing their best ball as of late.
The Mavs have the potential to do something amazing this season. Can they cash in on Doncic's incredible season and win their first championship in more than a decade.