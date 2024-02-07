The Mavericks earned a comfortable road win against the Nets, sparking Luka Doncic cheers that surely irked Mikal Bridges.

It's safe to say Mikal Bridges was plenty frustrated Tuesday night simply by the Brooklyn Nets falling 119-107 to the Dallas Mavericks, pushing his team's disappointing record back to 10 games below .500. Just as likely adding insult to injury for Bridges? A large subset of the Barclays Center crowd once again loudly rooting for the opposition, this time in the form of adulation for Luka Doncic.

As Doncic salted away the Mavericks' comfortable victory at the free throw line with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, audible “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants rained down from the bleachers in Brooklyn.

"MVP" chants raining down at Barclays Center towards the end of Nets-Mavericks for Luka Doncic 🗣pic.twitter.com/ev4pduGICw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2024

Bridges can't disagree much with the sentiment. Doncic absolutely dominated on Tuesday, not just combining for 71 points with Kyrie Irving in the latter's first return to Barclays Center since he was traded to Dallas a year ago, but also grabbing 18 boards and dishing out nine assists—both game-highs.

It's hardly uncommon for the Nets' crowd to cheer for opposing teams. Brooklyn's home-court advantage, especially during the regular season, is basically nonexistent, with the Barclays audience often comprised of an outsized number of fans rooting against the Nets. That's never been more obvious than during Brooklyn's loss to the cross-river New York Knicks on January 24th, after which Bridges compared the arena's atmosphere to that of a road game's.

“You could hear it in the crowd. It felt like an away game when they made their run,” he said. “It’s not fun when you feel like you’re in an away game at home. That’s for probably any person sitting in here, any person alive.”