The New York Giants concluded a difficult 4-13 campaign with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart wasted no time addressing the future. Despite the team’s collective struggles over the last three years, Dart expressed unwavering confidence that the franchise is on the verge of a significant shift.

The rookie, who finished his debut season with 2,272 passing yards and a franchise-record nine rushing touchdowns for a rookie quarterback, vowed that the recurring disappointment would end.

He emphasized that he and his teammates cannot accept a repeat of this season and are determined to meet the highest expectations. With Dart establishing himself as a centerpiece alongside emerging talents, the focus in New York has already shifted toward rebuilding a culture of winning under a yet-to-be-named permanent head coach.

Adding to the uncertainty of the roster’s immediate future, star wide receiver Malik Nabers provided a cautious update regarding his availability for next year. According to Jordan Raanan on X, formerly Twitter, Nabers was unable to commit to being ready for the Week 1 opener in 2026.

WR Malik Nabers on whether he’ll be ready for Week 1: “Not really sure. If my body doesn’t feel right, then I’m not gonna go out there.” pic.twitter.com/Zqkyx1kv5I — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 5, 2026

When questioned about his timeline for a return, the receiver admitted he was not really sure, noting that he will not push himself to go out there if his body does not feel right.

This development places a spotlight on the health of one of the team’s most explosive offensive weapons as they head into a critical offseason of recovery and preparation.

The decision to retain general manager Joe Schoen has also sparked debate among the fanbase and former players. While many have called for a clean slate in the front office, former Giants star Tiki Barber offered a different perspective on WFAN Sports Radio.

Barber argued that keeping Schoen is actually a positive move, as it provides a necessary level of stability and continuity for prospective head coaching candidates. He pointed out that Schoen has successfully improved the offensive line and seems to have found a long-term solution at quarterback with Dart.

While the front office aims to leverage the stability praised by Barber, the success of the upcoming season will likely depend on whether the roster can translate Dart’s confidence into consistent on-field results.