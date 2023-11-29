Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki was on the Dallas broadcast on Tuesday night and he managed to recreate one of his most viral moments

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki joined the Mavs broadcast for their game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

The Mavs Hall of Famer had some fun and even managed a call back to one of his most viral moments:

“Shut it down! Let’s go home!” CAN WE PLEASE GET DIRK ON THE BROADCAST MORE?!?! pic.twitter.com/AMY2xJrCUu — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) November 29, 2023

It was eleven years ago that Dirk did the exact same thing during a Mavs vs. Timberwolves game in what became an instant meme:

After one of the greatest careers in NBA history, Nowitzki has plenty of time to hang out and get hyped at various events. He was closely following and reacting to the Texas Rangers run to a World Series title.

Nowitzki has never been shy in showing his support for his sporting brethren in Texas, and he's definitely going to cheer for the Rangers the rest of the way. Texas is only two wins away from winning the World Series and could inch closer to that goal with another win in Game 4 this coming Tuesday night. Texas is giving the ball to Andrew Heaney, who went 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA back in the 2023 MLB regular season.

Nowitzki knows a thing or two about bringing a championship to Texas, having led the Mavs to win the NBA title back in 2011. That same year, the Rangers reached the World Series but lost to Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.

In his 21-year NBA career, all with the Mavs, Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points,7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Up next for the Mavs – they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.