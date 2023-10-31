The Texas Rangers are back in front in what is turning out to be a classic World Series, and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is all hyped up about it.

The Rangers took Game 3 of the 2023 World Series with a 3-1 win on the road over the Arizona Diamondbacks to get to a 2-1 series advantage. That win also spoiled the night of many D-backs fans who waited for over two decades to see another World Series game played in Arizona.

Max Scherzer started for the Rangers but was pulled after just three innings due to a back issue that puts his availability in the series up in the air. Scherzer allowed zero runs with two hits and two walks surrendered, while four Texas relievers combined to suppress attempts from Arizona to stage a comeback.

Nowitzki has never been shy in showing his support for his sporting brethren in Texas, and he's definitely going to cheer for the Rangers the rest of the way. Texas is only two wins away from winning the World Series and could inch closer to that goal with another win in Game 4 this coming Tuesday night. Texas is giving the ball to Andrew Heaney, who went 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA back in the 2023 MLB regular season.

Nowitzki knows a thing or two about bringing a championship to Texas, having led the Mavs to win the NBA title back in 2011. That same year, the Rangers reached the World Series but lost to Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.