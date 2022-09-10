NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a massive bomb on Friday, claiming that the NBA is already working on the implementation of an in-season tournament for as early as the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well aware of these rumors, and it is clear on which side of the fence he’s sitting in.

Cuban doesn’t support the idea of having an in-season tournament, and he wasn’t shy about making his true feelings about it known (via NBA journalist Landon Buford):

“In terms of in-season tournament, I’m not a fan. I’m definitely not a fan,” Cuban said. “I can see the Mavs just not participating at all or resting our best players. Until they give me the Larry O’Brien (trophy) for that. The prize is the prize, and you gotta keep your eyes on the prize.”

That’s savage. As early as now, Cuban has already broadcasted his plan to potentially boycott the proposed tournament altogether.

The Mavs owner also suggested that as an alternative, the league could do “two 41-season games with five-game playoff series.” That could be interesting.

Whatever the case may be, Mark Cuban made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t support the idea of an in-season tournament for the NBA — not by one bit:

“Just breaking it up, I think that’s an admission that we have a problem and we’re trying to deal with the symptoms rather than the problem,” he concluded.

To be clear, though, there has been no confirmation from the league that an in-season tournament is in the works. This is all based on a report by Shams, who let’s be honest, is correct more often than not. What we can say with some certainty, though, is that Cuban and the Mavs won’t be jumping on that bandwagon.