“Dallas Got a Great One.”

The moment was shared widely, with fans and media alike noticing Crosby’s nod. His endorsement carries weight — not only is Crosby a three-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year finalist, he’s also an avid basketball fan known for keeping a close eye on rising talent across the NBA.

Crosby, who underwent ankle surgery following the 2024 NFL season, has been fully active in Raiders offseason activities and is making the most of his time in Las Vegas. His courtside appearance during Wednesday’s Summer League action came shortly after the team shut down Flagg for the remainder of play following two outings.

While Dallas dropped their fourth Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers, falling to 1-3, the spotlight remained firmly on Flagg. His presence at the Thomas & Mack Center alongside Crosby felt like a symbolic passing of the torch — a generational NFL star recognizing a potential generational NBA talent.

The former Duke standout is already seen as the centerpiece of the franchise’s next era. As the team transitions beyond the Luka Doncic chapter, Flagg is expected to lead a retooled roster built around seasoned champions like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving.

What makes Flagg’s rise even more compelling is the respect he’s earning beyond basketball. Crosby’s public backing only boosts the rookie’s growing profile and reinforces the Mavs as a team building not just talent, but real momentum heading into the new NBA season.

With his Summer League play now in the books and support from stars beyond the hardwood, Flagg looks every bit like the future of the franchise — and Dallas fans aren’t the only ones who see it.