Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg gave the perfect response on choosing between himself and LeBron James. Dallas' No. 1 pick is starting his NBA career with massive hype after a terrific year at Duke. Flagg racked up several accolades during his tenure at Durham, including being named National College Player of the Year and leading the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship and a Final Four appearance. Now, the 18-year-old is joining a Dallas Mavericks team built to win now in a vaunted Western Conference.

So far, the Newport, Maine native is taking all of the pressure in stride and has displayed his jarring potential in the Summer League, particularly during the second game. To succeed at this level as a teenager, Flagg has to have the utmost confidence in himself. So, it was no surprise when Cooper gave his answer as to whether he would start a franchise with an 18-year-old version of himself or an 18-year-old LeBron James in a recent interview.

The Dallas Mavericks' ceiling and entire future changed when they drafted Cooper Flagg

It was somewhat of a miracle that Dallas won the lottery. The franchise was even more fortunate that this turn of good luck happened with, on paper, a strong draft class led by a generational prospect. Flagg may not have the same amount of hype that Victor Wembanyama had, but he's not far behind. The do-it-all forward was a top prospect in the high school class of 2025, but then reclassified and went up a year in a move that doesn't always work out for many players. It did work out for Cooper, and he subsequently got to play a lot of his freshman season at Duke when he was just 17.

Similar to what will happen in the NBA, Flagg experienced some growing pains in college. Still, he eventually adjusted, and even as Cooper improves his strength and shot creation skills at the next level, the Mavericks' newest addition brings a versatility and athleticism that this roster could use. In addition, when Kyrie Irving eventually returns from his torn ACL, Cooper will have the ability to be effective off the ball with both Irving and Anthony Davis on the floor, forming what can be an elite team when fully healthy.

Overall, though, some people might see it as cockiness that Flagg picked himself over LeBron, but that's the kind of mentality a top prospect with a lot of pressure has to have. Former No. 1 picks like Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards should be saying the exact same thing. Similar to Victor and Anthony's first seasons, it will be exciting to see how much the Mavericks' rookie forward improves as the season progresses and how that influences the front office's decisions going forward.