LSU women's basketball guard Flau'jae Johnson shared a message that Dallas Mavericks forward Klay Thompson told her, which made her feel seen ahead of her senior year at LSU. Johnson checked out this year's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. While Thompson's new relationship with Megan Thee Stallion has generated headlines lately, Flau'jae has been trying to schedule a workout at the gym.

Johnson says she's always respected Thompson's game and would love to study his approach, per Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

“I text Klay Thompson because I've always been impressed with his balance and his footwork,” Johnson said. “I would really to come and just want you work. I was like I wanna watch you work. Klay Thompson hit me, and he was like, ‘When I get back to Dallas, we can definitely get some shots up.' So I kind of have been reaching out.”

In light of Thompson's newly publicized relationship, Sharpe joked that the veteran three-point shooter has been a little “busy” lately. Then, Johnson recalled meeting one of Thompson's teammates during her time at Summer League.

“Oh, my gosh! I met Kyrie Irving yesterday, and it was so cool,” Johnson said. “I ain't gonna lie, Vegas be lit. He was like, ‘I really respect what you do. I love your raps. I love your basketball.' And then, I was talking to one of his affiliates, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we're gonna get you and Ky in the gym. I'm trying to act like I'm not tweaking out, but I'm like cool. I'm geeked.”

.@Flaujae: "Klay Thompson hit me, and he was like, 'When I get back to Dallas, we can definitely get some shots up.'@ShannonSharpe: "You know he's kind of busy now." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5MQtWwOmzR — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Upon entering her senior year, Sharpe commended Flau'Jae Johnson for wanting to see how a professional trains behind the scenes, given that life in the WNBA is a drastic change from the NCAA's structured days, which include schoolwork, team workouts, practices, and routines. What a professional does with newfound downtime is critical.

“It's so cool, being respected by my peers,” Johnson added. “I just wanna learn, especially in basketball. I just wanna learn. I just want to sit around, like, what's your routine? And ask questions like that.”

Klay Thompson confirms relationship amid Mavericks offseason

The speculation started with rapper Megan Thee Stallion's social media post with Mavericks forward Klay Thompson in the background. Then, Megan Thee Stallion erased a TikTok video of the two unwrapping presents before Thompson's Instagram post confirmed their relationship.

The two were also seen kissing on the red carpet of the inaugural Pete & Thompson Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall.