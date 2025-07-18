LSU women's basketball guard Flau'jae Johnson shared a message that Dallas Mavericks forward Klay Thompson told her, which made her feel seen ahead of her senior year at LSU. Johnson checked out this year's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. While Thompson's new relationship with Megan Thee Stallion has generated headlines lately, Flau'jae has been trying to schedule a workout at the gym.

Johnson says she's always respected Thompson's game and would love to study his approach, per Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

“I text Klay Thompson because I've always been impressed with his balance and his footwork,” Johnson said. “I would really to come and just want you work. I was like I wanna watch you work. Klay Thompson hit me, and he was like, ‘When I get back to Dallas, we can definitely get some shots up.' So I kind of have been reaching out.”

In light of Thompson's newly publicized relationship, Sharpe joked that the veteran three-point shooter has been a little “busy” lately. Then, Johnson recalled meeting one of Thompson's teammates during her time at Summer League.

“Oh, my gosh! I met Kyrie Irving yesterday, and it was so cool,” Johnson said. “I ain't gonna lie, Vegas be lit. He was like, ‘I really respect what you do. I love your raps. I love your basketball.' And then, I was talking to one of his affiliates, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we're gonna get you and Ky in the gym. I'm trying to act like I'm not tweaking out, but I'm like cool. I'm geeked.”

Upon entering her senior year, Sharpe commended Flau'Jae Johnson for wanting to see how a professional trains behind the scenes, given that life in the WNBA is a drastic change from the NCAA's structured days, which include schoolwork, team workouts, practices, and routines. What a professional does with newfound downtime is critical.

Article Continues Below

“It's so cool, being respected by my peers,” Johnson added. “I just wanna learn, especially in basketball. I just wanna learn. I just want to sit around, like, what's your routine? And ask questions like that.”

Klay Thompson confirms relationship amid Mavericks offseason

Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The speculation started with rapper Megan Thee Stallion's social media post with Mavericks forward Klay Thompson in the background. Then, Megan Thee Stallion erased a TikTok video of the two unwrapping presents before Thompson's Instagram post confirmed their relationship.

The two were also seen kissing on the red carpet of the inaugural Pete & Thompson Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg hilariously chooses between himself, LeBron JamesDylan Fine ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) stretches during warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Mavericks star Klay Thompson’s grateful response to fan’s championship messageJackson Stone ·
Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg arrives at a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility.
Mavericks get huge Cooper Flagg take from Raiders’ Maxx CrosbyJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center.
NBA rumors: Cavs, Mavericks, Knicks among teams hoping for LeBron James buyoutAbdullah Imran ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots past Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at American Airlines Center.
NBA rumors: What Mavericks won’t do for LeBron James tradePreston Byers ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs at Thomas & Mack Center.
Shaq drops ‘great’ Cooper Flagg take after strong Mavericks Summer League showingJackson Stone ·