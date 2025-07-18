After clearing waivers on Friday afternoon, Bradley Beal officially signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. The team announced the signing via a press release with comments from President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank and head coach Tyronn Lue.

The former three-time NBA All-Star now brings his talents to Los Angeles looking to jumpstart his career after a couple of rough seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

Bradley Beal signing draws strong response from Lawrence Frank

Bradley Beal officially cleared waivers on Friday and signed a deal with the LA Clippers. The contract is reportedly a two-year, $10.9 million deal worth the remainder of the Clippers midlevel exception after signing Brook Lopez to a two-year, $18 million deal.

“Brad is one of the most talented shooting guards in the NBA,” Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said in a press release Friday. “He is a two-way player and an accomplished three-level scorer who brings additional shooting, ball-handling and creation to the team.

“Brad had a lot of options this summer, for good reason, and we’re honored he chose the Clippers. We look forward to providing him with all the support he needs to reach the high standards he’s set throughout his decorated career.”

Beal is a 13-year NBA veteran and former third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The 32-year-old guard has career averages of 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in 801 regular-season appearances.

Bradley Beal struggled in his last two seasons after being traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2023. His boxscore numbers look solid with averages of 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from three, and 80.8 percent from the free-throw line.

But the three-time All-Star played just 106 of a possible 164 regular-season games was one of the poorest individual defenders in the league and was on a roster that was simply not fit to capitalize on his strengths while hiding his weaknesses.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have all the tools necessary to help Bradley Beal on both ends of the floor. LA finished with the third best defensive rating in the NBA last season at 109.4 points per 100 possessions and the fifth best net rating in the league at +4.9 points per 100 possessions.

With James Harden at the point-guard position, a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard expected to start training camp for the first time since he joined the Clippers, and the rise of star center Ivica Zubac, Bradley Beal should be a seamless fit into what the Clippers want to build in Los Angeles.

That's not even factoring in some of the newest additions in John Collins and Brook Lopez in addition to some of the versatile role players on the team like Nicolas Batum, Kris Dunn, and Derrick Jones Jr.

“Players of this caliber are very rare, and they’re hard to come by,” said head coach Tyronn Lue. “Brad has been an All-Star. He’s been in a race for the scoring title. He’s been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots, and he’ll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot.

“He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He’s a great cutter. He’s also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better. I’m excited he’s with us.”

The Clippers have everything necessary to rejuvenate Bradley Beal's career following a couple of rough seasons in Phoenix. Even his agent, Mark Bartelstein, recently said in an interview that Beal is hoping to sign a long-term deal with the Clippers in the summer of 2026.

“The hope is everything goes well with the Clippers, and the Clippers are a team that's going to have a lot of cap room this summer, and the goal is to sign a long-term deal with the Clippers this summer,” Mark Bartelstein said in an interview with Front Office Sports.

“That's the goal, but that player option is just there as a security blanket, a ‘God-forbid' type of thing. And that's the purpose of it.

“What happens with player options is sometimes we deal with a salary cap in the NBA that is stringent at times It puts a lot of restrictions on what teams can do, and so if the team is getting a player for a below-market value deal because that's tone of the tools they have to pay that player.

“The player option will often come in place as an insurance policy to give the player something to fall back on if things don't go well, but the intention is certainly to opt out and get back into the market to reclaim your value, and that's what's going to happen with Brad.

“Brad doesn't like change. It's one of the reasons he stayed in Washington so long. The goal of this is to go to LA, have an awesome season, and then re-sign a long-term deal with the Clippers this summer.”

This offseason, the Clippers have seen the departures of Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Ben Simmons, Drew Eubanks, and Patty Mills. The additions to this team have been Brook Lopez, John Collins, and Bradley Beal, with league sources telling ClutchPoints that free-agent point guard Chris Paul is expected to be the next signing for the Clippers.