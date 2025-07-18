The Chicago Cubs started out the second half of their season with a win over the Boston Red Sox. The win snapped Boston's 10-game winning streak. However, Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins has a lot on his plate over the next week. Chicago needs to add players like Jacob deGrom at the Major League Trade Deadline, even it costs them prospects like Moises Ballesteros.

The Cubs' farm system is one of the best in MLB, even if their best players were acquired via trade. While Ballesteros is the only one to have touched the major leagues this season, Chicago's prospects can still help the team succeed. For teams looking to sell their veteran pieces, talented prospects are often the price of doing business with them. Hawkins has the pieces to do so.

The Cubs' fanbase fantasized about bringing back Kris Bryant to address the team's biggest weakness; third base. However, Chicago's biggest shortcoming is on the mound. Unfortunately for them, none of their pitching prospects are anywhere near ready to take the jump. Hawkins needs to get aggressive on the market in order to give his team a chance in the postseason.

For now, the Cubs can maintain their current path. Their win over the Red Sox extended their lead in the National League Central, but the Milwaukee Brewers are close behind. Despite where they finish in the standings, Chicago has a good chance at making a run. However, Hawkins needs to be ready to move his young talent to push his chips to the middle of the table.

Here are some of the Cubs' top prospects that could be on their way out at the trade deadline.

SP Jaxon Wiggins

OF Owen Cassie

C/1B Moises Ballesteros

Why should the Cubs move on from their prospects?

The Cubs' season has been even more successful than they hoped it would be. However, they have two major contract negotiations looming over their heads. Hawkins is hard at work trying to sign Pete Crow-Armstrong to a long-term deal. However, the team's veteran leader has become one of many stories experts are watching during the second half of the season.

Kyle Tucker is playing at an MVP level for Chicago. The Cubs traded for him in the hopes that he would help them contend in the NL. Almost 100 games into the season, the partnership has exceeded all expectations. Now, the challenge becomes convincing Tucker to forego free agency and stay in Chicago. The outfielder has not said anything definitive about his future with the Cubs.

On one hand, the Cubs could offer Tucker so much money that he would be foolish to turn the deal down. On the other, they could send their top prospects out and go all in for a World Series title this season. Winning a championship can cover up a lot of shortcomings, and the move could convince Tucker to stay and try to create the league's next dynasty.

In order to make the necessary upgrades, Ballesteros, Cassie, and Wiggins might be the price of doing business. So far, Ballesteros is the only one who has played for the major league team this season. However, the Cubs have enough talent at first base and catcher that he is an expendable piece. All three prospects could be enough to secure almost any player at the trade deadline.

Who should the Cubs trade their prospects for at the trade deadline?

Starting pitching and help at third base are at the top of the Cubs' list of priorities. If Hawkins is willing let go of Ballesteros and his other top prospects, he has plenty of options on the market. However, there is a clear-cut No. 1 when it comes to starting pitchers that could be moved. deGrom did not play in the All-Star Game, but he deserved his spot on the roster.

The Texas Rangers have fallen short of their goals this season, but it is not their ace's fault. deGrom's performance has been as dominant as ever, even at 37 years old. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is on track to set career-highs in starts and games played in a single season. He made 19 appearances in the first half of the season, a great mark for a player as old as he is.

If Hawkins swings a deal for deGrom, he walks in as a potential Game 1 starter. Cubs manager Craig Counsell is starved for options outside of Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd in his starting rotation. Chicago lost Justin Steele earlier this season, rendering an already thin rotation even thinner. deGrom solves their depth issue convincingly.

Assuming things work out as planned, deGrom could help the Cubs win their first World Series title since 2016. The win convinces Tucker to stay in Chicago and Hawkins has a chance to capitalize on his team's breakout season. However, sacrifices need to be made in order to reach such heights. For the Cubs, that means sending their top prospects out at the trade deadline.