The 2024-25 season looked like it was going to be the Orlando Magic's season.

They landed a quality free-agent addition in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, selected a 3-and-D wing in Tristan da Silva at pick 18, who many considered a steal, and most importantly, had another season to build their impressive young core under head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Unfortunately, things just didn't work out the way Orlando had hoped.

KCP underwhelmed versus expectations, da Silva wasn't good enough to crack the playoff rotation, and injuries piled up with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Moritz Wagner all missing major time at key moments throughout the season.

With a severe lack of shooting limiting the team's ceiling, with 42-42 a realistic representation of their talent even with numerous injuries, the Magic front office knew they couldn't expect to bring back the same team and earn better results this fall, even with the Eastern Conference now wide open due to the injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton.

No, with the Celtics and Pacers now expected to have “gap years” following serious purges of talent across their rosters, the Magic knew they needed to make a big swing in order to get where they want to be.

Fortunately, Anthony Parker and company weren't willing to rest on their laurels and hope for a better season with the same basic pieces but instead went all in on 2025-26, pushing their assets to the table in the pursuit of Orlando's first-ever NBA Championship.

In the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Magic took a shot at a Michigan State guard, Jase Richardson, who seemingly has basketball in his blood. The son of Jason Richardson, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, Jase Richardson is a fantastic shooter with a heady game and an ability to grow into a more substantial role at the NBA level.

With Cole Anthony gone, he should be able to provide a spark off the bench and play alongside any of Orlando's guards.

Orlando then added a pair of international prospects in the second round in Amari Williams and Max Shulga, neither of whom is likely to break a rotation right away but come to the Magic Kingdom with extensive college experience, which should ease their transition to the NBA level.

Factor in the addition of starting-caliber point guard Tyus Jones in free agency, and the Magic have absolutely taken the right steps to become a top-4 team in the Eastern Conference with the NBA Finals clearly their goal for next summer.

… oh yeah, and they traded for Desmond Bane, which is not only the Magic's best move of the offseason but one of the most important moves of the offseason period across the NBA.

Article Continues Below

Desmond Bane instantly turns the Magic into a contender

Originally drafted with Pick 30 in the 2020 NBA Draft, Demond Bane blew past early expectations with the Memphis Grizzlies to become a max contract player, consistently improving his game every step along the way.

An upperclassman who spent four years at TCU before declaring for the NBA Draft, Bane entered the league as a hopeful 3-and-D prospect but quickly blew past that moniker, showing he could be the engine of an offense as a three-level scorer with elite instincts and a drive to win.

After finding his footing as a rookie, Bane averaged 20.2 points over the last four seasons, shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 41 percent from beyond the arc, and 88.3 percent from the free-throw line. Bane has grown as a passer, holding a near two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio while improving as a defensive rebounder and ball hawk.

Filling out a Big 3 with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Bane has proven he can play up or down a rotation, depending on how injuries stack up, be a first, second, or third option, and remain engaged all the same. His ability to space the field is one of his best assets, but his slashing is a close second, allowing the 27-year-old guard to be just as effective on the ball as he is off it.

On the Magic, Bane may again be the third fiddle behind Banchero and Wagner, just like he was in Memphis. While Banchero and Wagner are both very gifted players, especially at their respective sizes, neither is an elite 3-point shooter, which Bane is.

Having the former Grizzlies guard running off-ball movement and repositioning himself as an outlet pass option could instantly make both Banchero and Wagner drives all the more dangerous while finally allowing Mosley a chance to run an NBA-spaced offense, instead of having teams fill up the paint knowing they won't be punished for it.

And the best part? When the Magic need a certified fourth quarter closer who can secure a win with the ball in his hands, Bane can be the man at the trigger, making opposing defenses pay as he attacks the basket or sets up a teammate for an easy shot on the wings.

Did the Magic pay a ton of money to bring Bane to town? Yes. Could surrendering four draft picks plus a swap ultimately come back to haunt the team if they can't take things up a notch and become contenders? Oh yeah, as the Phoenix Suns will certainly admit.

And yet, with the East wide open and the Magic a team seemingly topped out as a defense-first squad with an anemic offensive game beyond the arc, adding an elite player who can shoot, score, and do the little things around the edges ultimately makes the team better in the short and long term, cementing a Big 3 in Orlando the likes of which the team hasn't employed in a long time.