After rumors swirled, rapper Megan Thee Stallion added fuel to the fire that is dating Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson with a recent TikTok.

The two were seen together in a now-deleted six-minute TikTok (via TMZ). Megan Thee Stallion was seen on Thompson's lap as she opened gifts.

It is important to note that Thompson's face is not seen in the video. However, she did shush him while he was talking in the background.

Does the TikTok mean Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are dating?

While the TikTok has been deleted, some are speculating that Megan Thee Stallion and Thompson are dating. Thompson recently seemingly went Instagram official by posting the rapper on his Instagram.

Speculation of their relationship began after Thompson was seen in the background of one of her posts. It was not initially confirmed to be Thompson, but it now appears it was.

Thompson would not be the first NBA player Megan Thee Stallion has dated. She was previously linked to Torrey Craig, who last played for the Boston Celtics. She also dated Pardison Fontaine in the past.

Thompson is heading into his second season with the Mavericks. He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, who drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft.

With the Warriors, Thompson won four NBA Championships. Additionally, he was a five-time NBA All-Star from 2015-19, and he also made NAB All-Defensive Second Team once in 2019.

All good things must come to an end, though. Thompson dealt with a variety of injuries from 2019-22, and he left the Warriors ahead of the 2024 season, signing a three-year contract with the Mavericks.

During his first year in Dallas, Thompson averaged 14 points per game. That was the lowest mark of his career since his rookie season. He played in 72 games and also averaged 3.4 rebounds and two assists per game.