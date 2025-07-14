After rumors swirled, rapper Megan Thee Stallion added fuel to the fire that is dating Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson with a recent TikTok.

The two were seen together in a now-deleted six-minute TikTok (via TMZ). Megan Thee Stallion was seen on Thompson's lap as she opened gifts.

It is important to note that Thompson's face is not seen in the video. However, she did shush him while he was talking in the background.

Does the TikTok mean Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are dating?

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates his team’s win against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
David Banks-Imagn Images

While the TikTok has been deleted, some are speculating that Megan Thee Stallion and Thompson are dating. Thompson recently seemingly went Instagram official by posting the rapper on his Instagram.

Speculation of their relationship began after Thompson was seen in the background of one of her posts. It was not initially confirmed to be Thompson, but it now appears it was.

Article Continues Below

Thompson would not be the first NBA player Megan Thee Stallion has dated. She was previously linked to Torrey Craig, who last played for the Boston Celtics. She also dated Pardison Fontaine in the past.

Thompson is heading into his second season with the Mavericks. He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, who drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft.

With the Warriors, Thompson won four NBA Championships. Additionally, he was a five-time NBA All-Star from 2015-19, and he also made NAB All-Defensive Second Team once in 2019.

All good things must come to an end, though. Thompson dealt with a variety of injuries from 2019-22, and he left the Warriors ahead of the 2024 season, signing a three-year contract with the Mavericks.

During his first year in Dallas, Thompson averaged 14 points per game. That was the lowest mark of his career since his rookie season. He played in 72 games and also averaged 3.4 rebounds and two assists per game.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Mystery player in the middle, Question marks and Dallas Mavericks logo all over the background
Dallas Mavericks’ biggest mistake in 2025 NBA free agencyEnzo Flojo ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mavericks make Cooper Flagg Summer League decision after 31-point outburstTroy Finnegan ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the first half of the home opener at Footprint Center.
Nate Robinson makes Kevin Durant quip about Klay Thompson’s Megan Thee Stallion postOwen Crisafulli ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg sounds off on unexpected Summer League role vs. SpursAbdullah Imran ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Cooper Flagg shows Duke form with strong and-1 vs. Summer League SpursDavid Yapkowitz ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates his team’s win against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
Mavericks’ Klay Thompson seemingly confirms relationship with Megan Thee StallionAlex House ·