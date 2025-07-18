The consensus is that lauded rookie Cooper Flagg is under less pressure because he landed on a talented Dallas Mavericks squad rather than a rebuilding franchise like the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz or Charlotte Hornets. But is that really true? Although Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving (currently injured) and Klay Thompson all carry Hall of Fame credentials and can therefore shoulder more of an offensive load than an 18-year-old newcomer, Flagg is expected to immediately contribute on a playoff squad.

If he were to struggle on the Jazz, fans could chalk it up to a lack of talent around him. That argument hold less water in Dallas. The former Duke Blue Devils star is positioned for success. Regardless of how his numbers look, he is expected to produce a positive impact next season. Fortunately, his new teammates are surrounding him with tons of support. Naji Marshall was one of several Mavs players who went to Las Vegas to watch Flagg and the rest of the Summer League squad compete.

The reliable perimeter defender and solid playmaker was impressed by what he saw. “Cooper’s great, man,” Marshall told Mike Curtis of Dallas Morning News. “It’s a lot of pressure being the No. 1 pick…I think he got the jitters out. In the second game, he came back with 30…I’m excited to play with Coop and just look forward to his progression.”

Asked Naji Marshall about reuniting with his teammates in Las Vegas & his first impression of watching Cooper Flagg’s two summer league games: “It was fun. I haven’t seen some of those guys in a minute. Cooper’s great, man. It’s a lot of pressure being the No. 1 pick…I think he… pic.twitter.com/z2Txu9uLMS — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg leaves his mark in Summer League

Flagg fared well in his opening test with the Mavericks, flashing enough promise to convince management that two Summer League matchups were sufficient. He shot just 5-of-21 from the field against the Los Angeles Lakers but bounced back in a big way against the San Antonio Spurs — scoring 31 points on 10-of-21 shooting in 31 minutes of action. The Wooden Award winner displayed the level of versatility and confidence that scouts around the league have acclaimed for more than a year.

Now, he will look to mentally prepare himself for the NBA grind. The Mavs will do what they can to ease his transition, but they are also supposed to contend for a championship. Cooper Flagg will try to prove that he can be a valuable part of the franchise's present and long-term plans. Naji Marshall and company cannot wait to see him tackle that challenge.