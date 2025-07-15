Cooper Flagg is supposed to be the talk of the town in the Dallas Mavericks realm, but Klay Thompson just made a strong case why people should pay more attention to him, albeit for reasons completely unrelated to basketball.

The five-time NBA All-Star recently appeared to confirm his relationship with Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion with a series of pictures posted on his official Instagram account.

Whether he is indeed dating Megan Thee Stallion or not, the internet has seemingly already bought all stocks in it being true.

Fans online added to the romance with hilarious comments on a recent workout video, in which Klay Thompson hit one shot after another in the gym. After all, that's what he does best.

Klay Thompson couldn't miss from anywhere during a recent workout ♨️ (via @Cbrickley603)pic.twitter.com/vAofBimvsk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans online have come up with hilarious Megan Thee Stallion-flavored jokes about Klay Thompson, who simply couldn't miss in the video.

“Megan got him on cloud 9,” said a fan.

Another social media user on X (formerly Twitter) commented: “A true stallion.”

“That's some serious shooting right there Megan's got that pure stroke like 2016 Klay, nothing but [net],” a comment read.

“Meg got him moving different,” a different social media commenter said.

Via another X user: “Klay might shoot 40% from 3 this season if Meg at the games.”

Klay Thompson, who turned 35 years old in February, may have his best days in the NBA now behind him, but he's still someone the Mavericks can always count on to deliver the goods from the perimeter. In the 2024-25 NBA season, his first with Dallas, the four-time NBA champion averaged 14.0 points while shooting just 41.2 percent from the field. However, he shot 39.1 percent from behind the arc. A career 41.1 3-point shooter, Thompson will continue to be an outside threat to Mavericks opponents in the coming 2025-26 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how the absence of star point guard Kyrie Irving due to injury and the arrival of Flagg to the team would impact the play of Klay Thompson on the court in the coming season, but in any case, he can be expected to play a significant role for Dallas, which won just 39 games in the last campaign.