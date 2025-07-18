In a new video on social media, Dallas Mavericks veteran Klay Thompson reminded everyone why he’s still one of the game’s most lethal three-point shooters. He’s fifth on the NBA’s all-time list for three-pointers made. There’s a reason why LSU women’s basketball guard Flau’jae Johnson wants to train with Thompson this summer. His shooting inspired a generation of hoopers.

Much like the all-time three-point shooting leader and Thompson’s former teammate, Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry, it’s impressive to watch them train in an open gym. In a new video, Thompson couldn’t miss, draining dozens of deep corner threes, per NBA skills coach Chris Brickley’s X, formerly Twitter.

“I guess this is what being one of the best shooters ever to live looks like,” Brickley said to a video, nearly two minutes long, of Thompson draining threes.

The art of Thompson’s shooting is a friendly reminder of what NBA players do to train for games and those huge moments when their team needs a three, and the pressure’s on.

“Klay Thompson is back to himself,” Hoops’ X, formerly Twitter, said in response to the clip. “70 threes in a row,” to which other users pointed to Thompson’s new relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“Bro bags Meg and all of a sudden starts showing out again. Study the baddie effect,” First.Hype said. Another user replied, “Megan really changed this broke dudes life.”

For the second consecutive season, Thompson shot below a 40% clip from deep, connecting on 39.1% of his threes in 2024-25. He also averaged 14.0 points on 41.2% shooting from the floor, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game in his first season with the Mavericks.

Flau’jae Johnson reveals message from Mavericks’ Klay Thompson

When LSU women’s basketball guard Flau’jae Johnson revealed Mavericks’ Klay Thompson’s message to her, she couldn’t help but show excitement over the idea of working out with one of the greatest NBA three-point shooters. Johnson said Thompson has always impressed her with his approach to the game and can’t wait to pick his brain and study his approach.

“I text Klay Thompson because I’ve always been impressed with his balance and his footwork,” Johnson said. “I would really to come and just want you work. I was like I wanna watch you work. Klay Thompson hit me, and he was like, ‘When I get back to Dallas, we can definitely get some shots up.’ So I kind of have been reaching out.”

Johnson is entering her senior year while Thompson will be entering his 13th NBA season, and second with the Mavericks.