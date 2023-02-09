It did not take the Brooklyn Nets long after they traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks to pull the trigger on yet another blockbuster trade. Late Wednesday night, the Nets traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and the news has already reached Irving, who just finished his first game in Mavs uniform.

“I’m praying for his happiness,” Kyrie Irving said about the Kevin Durant trade after helping the Mavs score a 110-104 road win against the Los Angeles Clippers (h/t Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News).

The Suns gave quite a package to acquire Durant, as they sent Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and more draft compensation to the Nets to make this deal happen. When the Mavs acquired Kyrie Irving earlier in the week, they coughed up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a pair of future second-rounders, and a first-rounder.

As for his Mavs debut, Kyrie Irving scored 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the floor with five assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes of action. He has yet to play alongside Luka Doncic with the Slovenian superstar still nursing an injury but the hope is that it will happen as soon as this coming Friday when Dallas visits the Sacramento Kings.

With Durant going to Phoenix, he and Kyrie Irving could share the floor again before the end of the regular season. The Suns and the Mavs will meet in Dallas on March 5, and could potentially meet again in the NBA Playoffs, depending on how the rest of the regular season shakes out.