Luka Doncic admitted that he was sad to see the departures of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks-Brooklyn Nets trade. However, Doncic also expressed his excitement to play alongside Irving and dropped an eye-opening complement on the Mavs’ new guard, per Brad Townsend.

“But Kyrie’s Kyrie man,” Doncic said of Irving. “NBA champion, probably the best ball handler ever in the game. Amazing player. It’s going to be fun to play with him.”

The Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving Mavs debut will likely need to wait after Doncic said he “probably” will not play on Friday night versus the Sacramento Kings. All eyes will be on Dallas once Doncic returns from injury.

Irving is regarded as one of the best ball handles of all-time. It is difficult to deny his prowess with the basketball in his hands.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is crafty in his own right. His ability to glide past defenders is incredibly impressive. Fans will be in for quite the treat when watching Luka and Kyrie play alongside one another.

An initial report on Friday stated that Doncic would play against the Kings. Doncic ultimately contrasted the report, stating he doesn’t expect to return to action just yet. Nevertheless, he will join Irving sooner rather than later.

The Western Conference looks much different following the trade deadline. The Kyrie Irving-Mavs swap and Phoenix Suns-Kevin Durant trade provide the conference with a completely different feel.

Irving, Doncic, and the Mavs will aim to make a deep run in the playoffs.