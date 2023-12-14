On Wednesday night, tempers flared between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new Bucks record with 64 points in Milwaukee's victory over the Pacers. He wanted the game-ball after the contest, however, the Pacers wanted to give the ball to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first NBA point in the game.

There has been much debate about who should have received the game-ball. Scoring your first point in the NBA is obviously an incredible feat, but Giannis' accomplishment was also impressive. Mark Cuban, who recently agreed to sell his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks but will remain in control of basketball operations, sided with Tshiebwe and the Pacers.

RECOMMENDED
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and blanked out player
Pacers adds veteran muscle in wake of Bucks altercation

Brett Siegel ·

Photo: Anthony Edwards in Timberwolves jersey in action with medical kit beside him
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards injury update vs. Mavs

Quinn Allen ·

Bucks, Bucks season, Bucks roster, Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley, Damian Lillard
Bucks player who should lose minutes

Liam Hanley ·

Mark Cuban addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo-Pacers situation

“If you have a rookie who's never scored before in an NBA game, that's a big deal that only happens once,” Cuban said, via TMZ. “So I'd give the ball to the rookie.”Cuban added that Giannis should still receive something to remember the game.”With situations like that, I'd take the box score, I'd get his teammates to sign it and I'd frame it for him.”

Nevertheless, Cuban believes the game-ball should go “to the rookie.” Giannis may not have known that Tshiebwe scored his first NBA point in the game. Regardless, it was clear Giannis wanted the ball.

It's unclear if Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up receiving the ball. It was definitely a frustrating situation for both sides, following a game that had tension in it as well.

The Bucks and Pacers rivalry is continuing to develop, and there may be even more fireworks the next time the teams go head-to-head.