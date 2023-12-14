Mark Cuban revealed his thoughts on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Pacers game-ball situation from Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, tempers flared between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new Bucks record with 64 points in Milwaukee's victory over the Pacers. He wanted the game-ball after the contest, however, the Pacers wanted to give the ball to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first NBA point in the game.

There has been much debate about who should have received the game-ball. Scoring your first point in the NBA is obviously an incredible feat, but Giannis' accomplishment was also impressive. Mark Cuban, who recently agreed to sell his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks but will remain in control of basketball operations, sided with Tshiebwe and the Pacers.

Mark Cuban addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo-Pacers situation