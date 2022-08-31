In their very first season since Buster Posey retired, the San Francisco Giants were looking like legitimate playoff contender in the early portion of the campaign. A standout season from ace pitcher Logan Webb was a big reason why.

The Giants were 35-26 right in the middle of June punctuated by a 4-2 Logan Webb win over the Kansas City Royals. They were still third in the division at the time behind both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, but just a few games off the division lead.

Fast forward to the end of August and the Giants are well out of the Wild Card race at 61-67 nearly 10 games out of the final spot. Fresh off a loss to the Padres in which he gave up just one unearned run in a 4-3 outing, Logan Webb was vocal about the downward slide San Francisco has faced the past few months:

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “I don’t think anybody in this room will tell you that they thought we’d be in this spot at this point. Maybe we got a little too complacent at some point or something. Not doing little things to win baseball games. Unfortunate.”

There was a clear tinge of uncertainty with what Webb was feeling given that he didn’t want to disparage his team. But it’s clear he felt they were lacking in intensity if they really wanted to compete with the other top teams around the league.

“We were 28-15 at the end of the first two months,” Logan Webb followed. “Maybe I shouldn’t have said that, it’s not like that. It’s just I think you keep trying to win all the time. It’s not that we weren’t trying to win, but maybe the fire wasn’t there throughout the year.”

After walking back comments that the Giants got complacent this season, Logan Webb admits that "maybe the fire hasn't been there" pic.twitter.com/5WT9rj8WrP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 31, 2022

Barring a miracle, the Giants look to be headed towards a disappointing result after their 107-win campaign last season. But that hardly falls on Logan Webb’s shoulders.