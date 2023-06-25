Toronto Raptors fans, meet your 2023 NBA Draft class: Gradey Dick. Yes, the Raptors will bring home just one player north of the border in this year's draft by selecting Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick.

After missing out on the 2023 NBA Playoffs by losing their play-in game at home, the Raptors could be on their way to embarking on a rebuild. They already started by replacing NBA champion coach Nick Nurse with a fresh face in Darko Rajakovic. Fred VanVleet is an unrestricted free agent and could bolt Toronto this summer. And there are several trade rumors surrounding All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

Selecting Dick almost feels like a new chapter in the Raptors' history books. As Toronto heads into this new era, let's meet the lone member of the Raptors 2023 NBA Draft class: Gradey Dick.

Raptors 2023 NBA Draft class

For a Raptors team that ranked 28th in three-point percentage and makes last season, they addressed one of their most glaring needs on draft night — perimeter shooting. And they landed arguably the best one in the class: Gradey Dick.

As a freshman in Kansas, the 6-foot-8 forward shot 40.3 percent from beyond the arc and averaged 14.3 points. He possesses a smooth and quick release on his jumper. As soon as he catches that ball, that thing is going to fly in the air as long as he is open. He also seems unbothered by late close outs, so NBA defenses who can recover fast shouldn't be a problem for him.

But Dick isn't just a spot up shooter. On occasions when the defense does catch up, he is able to pump fake and effectively drain one-dribble pull ups in the midrange. Similarly, he is also capable of draining side-step threes and step back triples.

In addition, the former Jayhawk is also adept at moving without the ball. He has great balance on his jump shot that allows him to hit threes efficiently even while on the move or coming off screens. He is also a willing mover off the ball and knows how to relocate for wide open looks.

Aside from what he brings basketball-wise, though, Dick is already bringing a newfound energy to this franchise and fanbase. The vibes are already looking immaculate. Check out the interaction between Dick and Raptors new coach Darko Rajakovic, who “can't wait” to have the sharp-shooting wing become a featured part of his offense.

And of course, he and Scottie Barnes are already chopping it up.

Draft night Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/UZR5JBpOIx — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 23, 2023

Barnes and Dick also share the same agent, so the connection between them already existed even prior to the draft. Their chemistry on and off the court is only going to grow as they usher in this new era in Raptors basketball.

The kid is quite the personality, too. Have you seen his TikToks? Heck, you should have already gotten a hint on just how quirky this kid is by just his draft day OOTD. And it matched the colors of his new team, too.

During his draft day interview, Dick admitted he just wanted Drake to rock his jersey. Aubrey is all in on the new kid, too.

Toronto fans are already embracing his youthful energy with open arms. And Dick is ecstatic to join the We The North movement, as well.