The Toronto Raptors opted to select Kansas wing Gradey Dick with their 13 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. Soon after, the 19-year-old was met with a surprise notification on his social media, as Raptors superfan Drake started following the former Jayhawk standout.

“Come on… Champagne Papi,” Gradey Dick joyfully said in reaction.

This clip comes out after the lottery talent gushed over the possibility of meeting the superstar artist directly after being selected by the Raptors.

“Get ready because it's going to be a fun time, a fun, fun time. Paired with Scottie Barnes, you already know that's going to be — I'm looking forward to it. Got to get out there, see Drake. I haven't seen him a bunch, but I'm looking forward to that,” Gradey Dick said, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A one-and-done talent at the collegiate level, in just one season with Kansas Gradey Dick managed to establish himself as arguably the best pure shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Through 36 games played in 2022-23, the wing went on to post impressive per-game averages of 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range. He would go on to set the Jayhawks' freshman three-point field goals record with a whopping 83 makes on the year.

Along with fellow 2023 NBA Draft selectee Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick went on to help lead Kansas to their 33-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, guiding them to the round of 32 behind his stellar 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals performance against Howard in round one.

As a result of his full-season efforts, Dick earned high-end honors such as being selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Big 12 Teams.