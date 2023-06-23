Gradey Dick is not in Kansas anymore, as he just got selected by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night. It's an exciting time for Dick, who also couldn't hide his thrill over the prospect of meeting Toronto super fan and hip-hop superstar Drake.

“Get ready because it's going to be a fun time, a fun, fun time. Paired with Scottie Barnes, you already know that's going to be — I'm looking forward to it. Got to get out there, see Drake. I haven't seen him a bunch, but I'm looking forward to that,” Gradey Dick said, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Gradey Dick is widely regarded as the best shooter among all prospects in this year's draft class, and he should be able to make his presence felt from behind the arc right from the get-go for the Raptors. More life in their three-point shooting is one of the greatest needs of Toronto heading to the 2023-24 NBA season, as the team shot just 37.3 percent from deep in the last campaign. The Raptors were also just 27th last season with 10.7 3-pointers per contest.

Dick, meanwhile, was a huge problem for Kansas Jayhawks opponents during his one-year stay in Lawrence. He averaged 14.1 points per game for the Jayhawks while connecting on 40.3 percent of his attempts from the 3-point region. That's not to mention the fact that Gradey Dick shot 54 percent of his 3-point shots off the dribble, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Perhaps Dick's selection by the Raptors is all part of the basketball gods' plan.