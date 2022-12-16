By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson.

Coach Lue was minding his own business on the sidelines when Anderson’s errand pass hit him right in the nether regions. The Clippers shot-caller tried his best to conceal the pain, but in the end, he just had to let it out.

During his post-game press conference, Lue was asked about the condition of his nuts. The Clippers coach indulged the reporter as he provided a critical update on the status of the crowned jewels:

“Messed me up,” Lue admitted (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints). “I just couldn’t show it on TV. I tried. … I was hurting. But I’m alright.”

Kyle Anderson did Clippers coach Tyronn Lue dirty last night 🤣 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/TZKaHySRcN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

That really looked like it hurt. Anderson threw a forceful two-handed pass from not too far away which hit Lue square in the nuts. Kudos to the Clippers coach, though, for standing strong and not letting the hit get to him too much.

The Clippers are on a back-to-back set and are slated to return to action on Thursday in a marquee matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Tyronn Lue and his nuts did not pop up on the injury report, so it seems like he’s going to be good to go. Some ice probably did the trick after the game.