By Tomer Azarly · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers will be shorthanded when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Reggie Jackson against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Kawhi Leonard will miss the second night of a back-to-back set after playing Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Leonard has played in five of seven games since return from from his ankle sprain on December 5th. The two games he’s missed have been both second halves of a back-to-back set with what the team is calling ‘right knee injury management.’

Kawhi Leonard is not expected to have his back-to-back limitations lifted anytime soon, but the Clippers are hoping they can continue to push his minutes limit further and further. Leonard played a season-high 31 minutes Wednesday, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two steals on 7-of-18 shooting.

Paul George is out with what the team is calling left knee soreness. George had played in all six games since returning from the hamstring injury, averaging 23 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 42.2 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three.

On Wednesday against the Wolves, George notched his first career triple-double as a member of the Clippers, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on a night where the team shot just 38 percent from the field.

Reggie Jackson is being listed as out with left Achilles inflammation. This the first time he’s been listed with an Achilles injury, but not the first time he’s been seen limping around the locker room following a game. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missing portions of the season, Jackson has powered through multiple groin and knee injuries.

Reggie Jackson’s first missed game of the season came on Saturday, when the Clippers started John Wall against the Washington Wizards. In 29 appearances this season, Jackson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Ivica Zubac and Luke Kennard are both listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Suns. Zubac is dealing with a left knee contusion that held him out of the fourth quarter of last night’s game. Kennard has played in five games since returning from the calf strain, averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 three-pointers per game on 51.7 percent shooting from the field and 47.3 percent from three.

For their matchup with the Clippers, the Phoenix Suns will be getting Devin Booker back from his hamstring strain after missing the last two games. DeAndre Ayton, who suffered an ankle sprain late in the Suns’ loss to the Houston Rockets, will not be playing on Thursday night.

The Clippers and Suns are set to tip off at 7:30PM PST on TNT.