PWHL NY has named their first captain in franchise history in Micah Zandee-Hart.

NEW YORK — Micah Zandee-Hart was named the first captain in PWHL New York history Thursday. But that didn’t stop her teammates from playing a public joke on her in midtown Manhattan.

Looking to gain publicity ahead of the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League season that begins Jan. 1, the New York team was introduced to a throng of tourists, fans and onlookers at the famed outdoor Rockefeller Center Ice Rink.

Zandee-Hart was first to skate on to the ice. She expected her teammates to follow. But they stood in a group at the side of the rink laughing as Zandee-Hart did a solo lap, similar to rookies ahead of their NHL debuts. Eventually the entire team joined the 26-year-old defenseman, who had a more serious encounter Wednesday night when told she’d been selected captain.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion for sure, just the magnitude of the inaugural season and the first-ever to wear the letter in franchise history,” Zandee-Hart said.

General manager Pascal Daoust explained that he and the coaching staff agreed Zandee-Hart should be captain. But the players had a say in the matter, too.

“All the players got to vote, and you should see the result,” Daoust said. “It was a no-brainer. Micah was not only the staff choice, but she was the players’ choice. It was easier than expected because we were anticipating some challenge to pick one player out of that (leadership) group. But we all agreed to sing the same song.”

New York’s roster has its fair share of decorated leaders. Forward Alex Carpenter is a two-time Olympic silver medalist with the United States. Defenseman Ella Shelton helped Canada win Olympic gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, along with Zandee-Hart, forward Jill Saulnier and defenseman Claire Thompson, who’s on New York’s restricted list.

Then there’s Madison Packer, captain the previous four seasons with the New York Riveters in the PHF. And Emma Woods, who helped lead the Toronto Six to the Isobel Cup Championship in the PHF last season.

But Zandee-Hart was the overwhelming choice to wear the C this season.

“Micah epitomizes all the values we always talk about. It’s not what you have as a leader, it’s what you give” coach Howie Draper explained. “You know she’s loyal. The way she treats her teammates is outstanding. Her level of excellence. She has a tremendous amount of humility. She’s here for her teammates. And that’s what makes her really special.”

New York will play the first-ever game in League history on New Year’s Day against Toronto. But there’s a chance New York will be without its newly minted captain. Zandee-Hart missed part of training camp with an unspecified injury and didn’t play in any preseason games.

“She’s close to getting the green light (to play),” Daoust said.

Zandee-Hart believes New York is in a good place, whether she’s in the lineup or not.

“Yeah, I’m wearing the C, but we have a ton of good leaders in the room,” she said. “This is going to be a real collective effort from this group.”