ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team picked up a much needed win over in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday, and there was a brief skirmish that broke out after the game. The Wolverines and Spartans don't like each other, and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland made that very clear with his comments after the game.

Colston Loveland was at the center of the fight as he was going back and forth with a Michigan State player, and after Loveland's head was yanked down by the Spartan, things escalated. The two teams were separated fairly quickly, but Loveland didn't hold back during his postgame interview.

“Little bro stays doing little bro things, you know,” Loveland said. “MSU the little bro, they can do whatever they want. We knew it was gonna get chippy, but everything within the confines of the game we do right, and then after, if they wanna get busy we'll get busy.”

Loveland had the adrenaline pumping as that was right after the brawl, but he was much more calm when he met with the media after the game.

“It always gets chippy, I kinda got carried away there at the end,” Loveland said to the media. “We were just talking back and forth, did some shoving and stuff. That's how the rivalry gets and it's all the heat of the moment. Coming off of two losses we really needed this one. Kinda got excited, but yeah, we respect every opponent we play. They're a great football team obviously, it came down to the wire, but proud of the way the guys fought and came out with the win.”

After the win, Loveland is now 3-0 against Michigan State in his career, and he has had massive games each of the past two seasons. On Saturday night, Loveland had six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He is the best offensive weapon that the Wolverines have, and Michigan did a good job of getting him the ball.

With the win, the Michigan football team is now 5-3 on the season overall and 3-2 in conference play. The Spartans are now 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play.

Michigan will return to action next weekend with another big one as #1 Oregon is coming to town.