The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for a season in which they will look to win a third straight World Series. A season in which they are expected to dominate. One of their top pitchers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is looking secure an NL Cy Young Award.

On Friday, Yamamoto put on a great showing in his last spring training game before the World Baseball Classic, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He threw for three innings and struck out four as the Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants 12-4. Additionally, Yamamoto gave up five hits and two runs and threw 52 pitches.

Now, Yamamoto is giving his all to representing Japan. The Japanese team is looking to repeat as World Baseball Classic champions from 2023. Also, he will be playing alongside his Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Last season, Yamamoto finished the year at 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA and 208 strikeouts. In the process, he won the World Series MVP as the Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic seven-game series.

The World Baseball Classic is set to begin on Mar. 5 and run until Mar. 17. In addition to Yamamoto and Ohtani, five other Dodgers are competing in the WBC. Will Smith will be representing Team USA.

Meanwhile, Edwin Díaz will be playing for Puerto Rico. Additionally, Hyeseong Kim will represent South Korea. Also, Antonio Knowles will play for Great Britain and Jake Gelof for Israel.

The Dodgers' spring training will go on until Mar. 24. Their season opener will be at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Mar. 26.