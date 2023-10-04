The Michigan football team took down Nebraska on Saturday in dominant fashion. The Wolverines won 45-7 and they looked better than they have in any other game this season. It was also the first road game of the season for the squad. This Michigan team seems to be hitting their stride, and as long they stay healthy, they should remain the favorite to win the Big Ten. The Wolverines have been dealing with a few injuries so far this year, mainly on defense. Rod Moore and Will Johnson both missed some time at the beginning of the year, and now it appears that Michigan has another injury in the secondary to keep an eye on.

Jim Harbaugh mentioned to the media that Mike Sainristil is dealing with a slight injury, but it isn't keeping him off the field for Michigan. Sainristil is a captain on the team and one of the best players on the defense. Harbaugh is impressed with how he has handled this minor tweak.

“They get the treatment, they get the rehab, they find a pad that protects them,” Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Just the ability to count whatever that time of being out would have been for a normal person; football players seem to have that ability. Some even more than others. Mike Sainristil right now, it’s freaky. It’s freaky in that way.”

We'll see how this injury continues to affect Mike Sainristil. It is unclear right now exactly what he's going through, but it doesn't seem to be affecting his play at all. Sainristil and the Michigan football team are back in action this weekend under the lights against Minnesota.