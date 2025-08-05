The Boston Red Sox are blistering hot and have passed the New York Yankees in the standings. After trading Rafael Devers, there was a lot of skepticism around the team. But their young stars have stepped up to launch them into a playoff discussion. But Red Sox star Roman Anthony has now missed two straight games with a back injury. Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive that he is not concerned about the issue.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora said, per Smith. “If I wanted to, he could have started. But stay away from him one more day. If we use him later, we use him later. But hopefully we don’t. And he’ll start tomorrow.”

Anthony was in the lineup for Monday's game, but was a late-second scratch due to mid-back tightness. Cora held him out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins, but can use him in a pinch-hitting role. Boston won the game without Anthony, marking their sixth consecutive win.

Anthony has played in just 46 MLB games, but he is a big part of the Red Sox lineup. His .828 OPS is remarkable for a 21-year-old, and he has been solid in the outfield as well. But Boston has a plethora of outfielders, with Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Raffaela manning the grass with Anthony out.

The Red Sox can take their series against the Marlins with a win on Tuesday night and maintain their position at the top of the American League Wild Card race. They have flown to the top of those standings, with the Toronto Blue Jays just three games ahead of them in the American League East.

Anthony will be a key piece for the Red Sox down the stretch and could see his first postseason action this October. Could there be a new folk hero on Jersey Street this fall?