The Michigan football team is on cloud nine after a week of celebration. The Wolverines dominated the Nebraska Cornhuskers with ease en route to 45-7 road win in Lincoln. Jim Harbaugh's team is preparing for a rivalry matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Little Brown Jug is on the line in Minneapolis with a 7:30 kickoff scheduled on Saturday.

Michigan football got an exciting take from analyst Joel Klatt recently that has the Wolverines faithful talking. Former Heisman winner Desmond Howard also pumped up the Wolverines regarding their promise and potential as a team. ‘

Despite their success, Michigan football has plenty of haters to deal with according to running back Donovan Edwards. Unlike their rivals the Ohio State Buckeyes to the south, Michigan hasn't been called out by ex-coaches like Lou Holtz over their lack of physicality or similar perceived shortcomings.

Most analysts and fans take issue with Michigan football because of their schedule, which hasn't included a ranked team as of yet.

Donovan Edwards Drops ‘LeBron, Muhammad Ali' Take on ‘Haters'

Edwards dominated down the stretch for Michigan last season against Ohio State and in the Big Ten Championship Game with Blake Corum sidelined due to injury. On Tuesday, Edwards made reporters laugh with a wise take on some of sports' all-time greats.

Donovan Edwards made all the reporters laugh with his thoughts on haters today 😂〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/a1yJ6q86J2 — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) October 3, 2023

Minnesota Next for Michigan Football on Saturday

Michigan football is favored to beat their rivals to the West even in a rivalry game on the road. Coach P.J. Fleck's team is coming off of a victory over the Louisiana-Lafayette Rajin' Cajuns by a final score of 35-24.