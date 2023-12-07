Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh explains what winning the Big Ten Championship means to him, his players

Last weekend, Jim Harbaugh celebrated once again as Michigan football won their third straight Big Ten championship. The Wolverines defeated Iowa football in a dominant 26-0 win, which sealed their entry into the College Football Playoff and another Big Ten trophy.

“Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful feeling of winning. Great thrill of victory,” Harbaugh said, describing feeling of the win. “It’s where we wanted to be. It’s what we hoped for, what we worked so hard for, and then it happened. It’s the, like, kind of pinch yourself, but yeah,” via Kaiden Smith of On 3.

Harbaugh also credits his players and units for getting the win. The Wolverines defense shut out Iowa and the offense avoided any turnovers.

“The way our defense was playing, the gutty performance,” Harbaugh said. “Another gritty one by our offense. And then the special teams: James Turner kicking the four field goals, Semaj Morgan with the big punt return. Just so good.”

The win was extra sweet for Harbaugh after he faced two three-game suspensions this year for recruiting violations and the sign-stealing scandal. Many felt his suspension for the latter in particular was unfair, and joked that it would be funny to see the Big Ten commissioner have to hand the trophy over to Harbaugh. That sentiment turned into the reality, as the Wolverines captured the title.

For Jim Harbaugh though, his favorite part of the win was seeing his players celebrate. “It’s the most special. I’ve gotten to the point in my life where — I don’t know when this happened, it was a while ago, probably a couple of decades ago — where it’s not about me. I had plenty of success, but that your players know what it’s like to be a champion, that their families can know what it’s like to be a champion,” via On 3.