The Michigan football team gasped when they found out that they will be playing Alabama instead of Florida State.

The College Football Playoff has been determined, and the committee's inclusion of Alabama as the fourth team over Florida State, including Alabama's opponent, the Michigan football team. A video surfaced of the Michigan football program's reaction to having to go up against Alabama in the semifinal.

Michigan reacts to Alabama being selected at No. 4. Wolverines and Crimson Tide in the CFP semi. pic.twitter.com/V2mrgLQA3W — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 3, 2023

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football program completed an undefeated regular season by beating Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. Many believed that Florida State should have been given the nod over the Crimson Tide, as the Seminoles went 13-0 and won the ACC. However, the injury to quarterback Jordan Travis, combined with Alabama's win over a very strong Georgia team in the SEC championship game was enough for the committee to go with the Crimson Tide.

Clearly, at least some of Michigan's players and staff were hoping for a matchup with Florida State. Alabama has improved throughout the season, and should present a tough test for Harbaugh's team in the semifinal.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in that matchup. The team that moves on will take on the winner of the Texas vs Washington semifinal matchup.

The College Football Playoff seems a bit more wide open this season with the matchups set, it would not be a surprise to see any of the teams take home the national championship. Texas took down Alabama early in the season, but the Crimson Tide are clearly a much better team now than they were back then. Washington was a very strong team this year as well, and it will be interesting to see how the Huskies match up against Texas.

Michigan is hoping the third time is the charm, as they have made it the last two seasons but lost in the semifinal game. It will not be easy against a strong Alabama team.