Published November 16, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football have rolled to a 10-0 start in 2022, blowing most opponents out while earning themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff- for now. The Wolverines didn’t do that without steady preparation for their opponents each week. And for another foe.

During an appearance on the Stoney and Jansen Show, Harbaugh revealed that Michigan football has been preparing for Ohio State since the beginning of the season. Here’s what Harbaugh had to say, per Trevor Woods of SBNation.

“We’ve really just given a sufficient amount of time to Ohio State every week and most on the team we’re playing, so there’s nothing that’s new this week,” Harbaugh said Tuesday on the Stoney & Jansen Show.

Michigan football hasn’t been looking past their opponent each week. But Jim Harbaugh’s squad has had a “steady following” of the Buckeyes. Why?

Harbaugh explained that the Wolverines “treat every game like it’s Ohio State, so we don’t take no games lightly.” The moment the college football schedule dropped, Harbaugh and company circled the Michigan-Ohio State game on their calendars.

Not only did they likely know that their ultimate goals were going to hinge on the result of the game, but they also know that anything they do will be measured against the Ohio State football litmus test.

Just look at Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan football coach had endured five straight losses against the Buckeyes in his career, then had to listen to the never-ending narratives. He’s a good coach, but can he beat Ohio State?

Last year, the Wolverines did it, defeating their bitter rivals 42-27 in 2021. Jim Harbaugh knows the drill by now, though.

It won’t matter if he isn’t able to do it again. That’s why Michigan has had Ohio State on their mind all year.