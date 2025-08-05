The NFL tends to make several rule changes each offseason that are implemented into the following season. The upcoming 2025-26 campaign is no different, as the league apparently decided to ban smelling salts during games. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle simply can't believe the decision, as he shared a hilarious response to the news.

Kittle, who is 31 years old, joked that he is considering retiring from the league now that smelling salts are banned, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The 49ers star crashed Garafolo's set at San Francisco's training camp during Fred Warner's interview with the NFL Insider.

“I considered retirement,” joked George Kittle. “We have to figure out a middle ground.”

Garofolo shared the league's statement regarding the decision to ban smelling salts. The NFL claims that the FDA issued a warning regarding the use of smelling salts, as there is reportedly a lack of evidence that they are safe and healthy. Additionally, there is concern that smelling salts can make diagnosing concussions much more difficult. The league has informed all 32 teams that they are no longer allowed to supply smelling salts for players.

The key issue the league has with the smelling salts is that it masks possible symptoms of a concussion. Roger Goodell and the NFL have worked tirelessly to make the game safer, and anything that makes it more difficult to diagnose a concussion is seemingly being deemed as harmful. At least for now, as it sounds like there still needs to be more research conducted on the use of smelling salts.

As for 49ers fans, you don't have to worry about George Kittle retiring. He was clearly joking about the subject, despite being one of the players in the league who uses smelling salts. We'll see how this change affects players around the league, though, as it's estimated that over half of the players use them.

