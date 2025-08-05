Earlier this week, the San Antonio Spurs signed point guard De'Aaron Fox to a maximum contract extension that will keep him with the franchise long term. The move erased any doubts about whether the Spurs would look to move on from Fox amid the arrival of Dylan Harper and the emergence of Stephon Castle.

On Tuesday, Fox took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a special message in the wake of the big news.

“San Antonio! So thankful to be a part of an incredible organization, it's an honor to put on black and silver. Can't wait for us to make our future! Race for Seis! Go Spurs Go,” wrote Fox, alongside silver and black heart emojis.

The Spurs traded for Fox just before last year's trade deadline, getting him out of an old situation with the Sacramento Kings that was growing more dire by the minute.

However, Fox and Spurs star Victor Wembanyama didn't get to share the court for much time before Wembanyama went out for the season with a blood clot, from which he has since recovered. Meanwhile, Fox was sidelined with his own injury shortly after that.

A strange situation for the Spurs

The Spurs currently have a bit of a logjam at the guard position with Fox, rookie number two overall pick Dylan Harper, and last year's Rookie of the Year award winner Stephon Castle all vying for minutes in the rotation.

The most likely situation at the current juncture is that San Antonio starts Fox and Castle in the backcourt while bringing Harper off the bench. However, if Harper quickly starts living up to his star potential, the Spurs could have some interesting decisions to make in terms of how they configure their lineup moving forward.

Of course, the head of the snake will remain Wembanyama, who was on pace to win last year's Defensive Player of the Year award before the blood clot scare.

However, Wembaynama thankfully has been cleared to play for this upcoming season and could quickly enter the MVP race if he continues on his current trajectory.

The Spurs' schedule is set to be announced later this month.