The Michigan Wolverines parted ways with Michigan football assistant coach Matt Weiss back in January, and now, further details that shine more light on the surprising decision by the program are starting to emerge.

Following an investigation, it was found that Weiss had “inappropriately accessed” a number of computer accounts (via Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News).

Former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired Jan. 20 after it was found during a university investigation review that day that he appeared to “have inappropriately accessed” computer accounts, according to his termination letter.

The police investigation started on Jan. 5 with Michigan later suspending Weiss on Jan. 10. He was also given a chance to go to a meeting with Michigan officials on Jan. 19 but the now-former Michigan football quarterbacks coach did not show up. A day after his no-show, he was fired by the university, thus ending his stint with Michigan football.

“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have,” Doug Gnodtke, executive associate athletic director and Chief of Staff for University of Michigan athletics, wrote in the termination letter. “Based on the evidence it appears that you have inappropriately accessed the computer accounts of other individuals in violation of SPG 601.07. As a result, your appointment has been terminated with cause.”

Before coming over to be part of Michigan football’s coaching staff, Weiss spent several years in the NFL as a member of the Baltimore Ravens think tank.