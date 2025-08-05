Excitement abounds for the Denver Broncos, heading into this season. And Sean Payton is fired up about his quarterback. However, here is the Broncos’ biggest reason to panic after the start of the 2025 NFL training camp.

Even though Payton is a respected head coach, there’s still concern about what the offense will look like. Yes, quarterback Bo Nix looked awesome at times last year. But if he can’t duplicate that success this year, will the Broncos fade from playoff relevance?

And therein lies the Broncos’ biggest reason to panic for 2025.

Broncos HC Sean Payton needs a big year from his QB

All chips in for Payton. He hasn’t held back his praise for Nix, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He’s going to be one of the top four or five quarterbacks in the league the next two years,” Payton said. “That’s what we’re seeing right now. He doesn’t take sacks. He’s got exceptional arm strength.”

One thing about that type of comment is the pressure it puts on Nix. Instead of him working his way through the second year on his own terms, he will need to meet the expectations hoisted upon him by his head coach. And this also adds to the narrative that Nix is set up for a pathway that could sink the Broncos. Thus, the panic.

First, let’s consider the weapons. Courtland Sutton ranks No. 31, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Sutton has been a model of consistency for the Broncos,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “Since 2019, he has earned a receiving grade below 70.0 only once (69.7 in 2022), but he’s also surpassed the 80.0 mark just once (2020). With Denver’s offense expected to take a step forward in 2025, this could be Sutton’s most productive season yet.”

Yes, it could be. But let’s also consider that ranking. This is the Broncos’ WR1. That means he’s the best the team has to offer. So, Nix operates with one of the worst No. 1 receivers in the league. Handcuffed right out of the gate.

And if you’re WR1 is low level, how high can WR2 and WR3 be? Those guys are barely recognizable on the NFL starting receiver stage. Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele likely won’t cause defensive coordinators to lose sleep before the game. Backups include Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield Sr.

You get the picture. Nix doesn’t have a boatload of impressive weapons.

And what about the ground game to take pressure off Nix? It looks like the Broncos will ride with R.J. Harvey at RB1. J.K. Dobbins provides a safety net, but will he stay healthy?

So, not only does Nix not have great receivers, but the ground game is completely unproven from the RB1 standpoint.

Article Continues Below

There’s good news, though, right?

Yes, there is. The Broncos have the No. 2-ranked offensive line in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

“All five of Denver's starting offensive linemen in 2024, each of whom logged more than 800 snaps, return for 2025,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “The Broncos' offensive line led the NFL with a 90.8 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating last season, allowing only 110 pressures on 677 snaps.

“Right guard Quinn Meinerz has emerged as one of the best players at the position, highlighted by his 87.3 PFF overall grade, which ranked second among guards in the league last season.”

So Nix should have protection. He should have time to scramble, giving his less-than-stellar receiving group a chance to get open. And he can complement the ground attack with scrambling yards.

But how do the Broncos rank overall on offense?

I’m glad you asked. They slotted at No. 23, according to espn.com.

“Sean Payton is excited about his new charges in Denver,” Bill Barnwell wrote. “But unless RJ Harvey, Evan Engram, and Pat Bryant become the new Alvin Kamara, Jimmy Graham, and Michael Thomas overnight, I might chalk that up to idle spring and summer optimism.

“I wouldn't be surprised if one of those guys breaks out and lives up to lofty expectations. But asking everybody on the roster to have a 95th percentile season versus their prior production or draft status just by virtue of playing under Payton is a tall order.

“I would not be surprised to see Payton get the most out of this group given his acumen, but this wouldn't be an imposing unit in league-average hands.”

And there you have it. The Broncos’ offense could be OK this year. But there’s also a chance it falls flat. And that’s a reason for summertime panic. The Broncos seem to have a lot of weight on Payton's shoulders, like he will find a way to make it work. Time will tell.