Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh seems to have fetched a pretty good recruitment class. As presently constructed, Michigan football’s 2023 recruiting class is ranked pretty high in the Big Ten and among the top 20 overall based on prevailing recruiting observers. As of this writing, the Wolverines have 14 three-star and 10 four-star recruits. Here we will meet the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 football recruiting class that will be under coach Jim Harbaugh after National Signing Day.

Michigan football fans shouldn’t be concerned that the Wolverines, who have won two consecutive Big Ten championships, aren’t ranked atop their conference. Coach Jim Harbaugh has demonstrated over the past two seasons that Michigan does not require a recruiting class that is at the very top. He has proven that he can defeat an elite team like the Ohio State Buckeyes and compete with the greatest teams in the nation no matter who he has.

Rival supporters will argue that Michigan’s lack of recruiting success is shameful. However, the truth is that Harbaugh and his staff have produced athletes that are on par with any program. He is just not much of a star-chaser. He is recruiting players who desire to improve and who suit the culture.

Now let us meet the top players from Michigan football’s 2023 recruiting class after National Signing Day.

Michigan football 2023 recruiting class

1. EDGE Enow Etta

In July, Michigan football beat rival Michigan State to win over Enow Etta due to academics and strong relationships. This is despite strong competition coming in late from the Miami Hurricanes. Etta remained committed to Michigan throughout the fall, making him a top storyline in Michigan’s recruiting cycle. Miami, who acquired Etta’s friend Collins Acheampong, tried to do the same with Etta until the end but failed. Etta visited Michigan once last fall for the Nebraska game. He grew close to defensive line coach Mike Elston, outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. They were transparent with Etta about his plans once he enrolls in July. Etta should give the Wolverines a big boost on defense. He should be a weekly threat to wrap up opposing QBs.

Michigan has scheduled an important in-home visit with On300 EDGE commit Enow Etta (@EnowEtta1). Wolverines set to be busy on the trail after the Big Ten title game #GoBlue. https://t.co/yUdH1Z2Y1Lpic.twitter.com/87zcieY1Cd — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) December 2, 2022

2. DB Jyaire Hill

As a true freshman, Will Johnson made a significant impact as a near-shutdown corner and aggressive tackler for Michigan. With the departure of starting cornerbacks Gemon Green and DJ Turner to the NFL draft, someone needs to fill the other starting corner role. Sainristil, last season’s starting nickel back, is a possibility, but Michigan feels he needs to improve further.

Enter Jyaire Hill, Michigan’s four-star prospect rated No. 172 overall by 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He is a strong contender to eventually become the other starting corner. As one of nine early enrollees practicing with the team, Hill boasts good length (6’1) and elite speed. He also possesses improved run support. He may not be an immediate starter, but like Johnson did last season, Hill can develop into a crucial part of the secondary as the season progresses.

3. LT LaDarius Henderson

The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award for the second consecutive year as the nation’s top offensive line. However, they must replace two of their five starters for 2023. One of those is Ryan Hayes, a two-time All-Big Ten honoree with 40 games and 29 starts at left tackle. His likely replacement is LaDarius Henderson, a transfer from Arizona State.

Henderson, at 6’5 and 310 pounds, started 29 games in four seasons with the Sun Devils and has experience at both tackle and guard positions. However, with the return of senior guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, tackle seems to be the best fit for him now. Henderson was voted as a captain last season, but a broken hand in October forced him to miss the final six games. Although it is a different position, there is a precedent for senior offensive linemen transferring to another Power Five school.

4. C Drake Nugent

If Ddrake Nugent performs as well as the previous senior transfer who became Michigan’s starting center, the Wolverines will once again be a formidable force. In 2022, Olusegun Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia, won the starting center job, and went on to earn consensus All-American honors. He also won the Rimington Trophy for the best center in college football, as well as the Outland Trophy for the best interior lineman.

Nugent, who stands at 6’1 and weighs 300 pounds, was named to the 2022 watch list for both awards. With a stronger supporting cast in 2023, he should be on the list again. Nugent has extensive Power Five experience, having played in 27 games over four seasons. He also had 24 starts in the past two seasons.

5. QB Jack Tuttle

Jack Tuttle had limited playing time during his four years at Indiana. Not surprisingly, he announced on Tuesday that he would transfer to Michigan for his final year of college football. Tuttle initially began his college career at Utah before transferring to Indiana in 2018. Despite sitting behind Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey early on, he took the field in 2020 during Indiana’s successful season. He stepped in after Penix suffered an ACL injury. Tuttle led the Hoosiers to victories over Maryland and Wisconsin and quarterbacked the team in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss at the end of the COVID-19 season. That was despite having a separated right shoulder.

In Michigan, however, Tuttle will likely have a backup role in 2023. Remember that JJ McCarthy, who guided Michigan to a 13-0 record and a spot in the College Football Playoffs, is expected to return.

6. OT Myles Hinton

The position Myles Hinton will play next season depends on Karsen Barnhart’s decision. If Barnhart returns to Michigan, Hinton will either have to play left tackle or go inside. Hinton is a former five-star prospect who chose to leave Stanford after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. He was a sought-after target for Michigan during the 2020 recruiting cycle but chose to go to California. Hinton joins Henderson as the key transfer additions to Michigan’s offensive line.