Matt Weiss, Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator, was reportedly placed on leave amid a University police investigation into a “report of computer access crimes” at Schembechler Hall, sources told Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy of ESPN.

The “computer access crimes” reportedly occurred at Schembechler Hall, Michigan’s football facility, in December. ESPN reports that the University of Michigan police department informed them in a statement of the investigation, releasing the statement when a Matt Weiss question was asked.

ESPN also reports that Weiss has not been on the recruiting trail for Michigan football and has been away from the team.

Matt Weiss said the following in a statement, “I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

One of Weiss’ neighbors said that unmarked cars, appearing to be police, showed up at Weiss’ home this past week. Sources told ESPN that this search is believed to be tied to the school’s investigation into the computer access crimes.

This investigation news comes just a day after Michigan football received word that head coach Jim Harbaugh would be returning to coach the program in 2023 amid NFL rumors.

Harbaugh and the University were facing an investigation of their own from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations.

Weiss, 39, was hired by Michigan football as the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator before the 2022 season.

He has two years remaining on his Michigan football contract.